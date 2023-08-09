Report finds Kansas has high number of children in foster care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas has some of the most children in foster care as well as some of the least maltreated children.

With August dubbed Child Support Awareness Month and 1 in 6 children living in poverty, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that it released its report on 2023′s States with the Most Underprivileged Children.

In order to bring awareness to the condition of underprivileged children, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 26 indicators of neediness. Data sets ranged from the share of children in households with below-poverty income to the child food-insecurity rate to the share of maltreated children.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 33rd overall most underprivileged children with a total score of 39.77. It ranked 33rd for socio-economic welfare, 34th for health and 24th for education. The Sunflower State was also found to have the 4th-most children in foster care and the 5th lowest percentage of maltreated children.

Oklahoma ranked 9th overall with a total score of 55.79. The state ranked 6th for socio-economic welfare, 5th for health and 17th for education. It also tied Arkansas for the state with the 3rd highest child food insecurity rate.

The report ranked Missouri 25th overall with a total score of 44.64. It ranked 19th for socio-economic welfare, 36th for health and 21st for education. The state was also found to have the 5th-most children in foster care.

Colorado ranked as the state with the 38th most underprivileged children with a total score of 35.92. It ranked 47th for socio-economic welfare, 29th for health and 14th for education. The state was also found to have the 4th fewest children in single-parent families and the 5th lowest percentage of children in homes with below-poverty income.

Lastly, Nebraska ranked 44th overall with the least underprivileged children in the region and a total score of 31.4. It ranked 42nd for socio-economic welfare, 32nd for health and 45th for education.

The report found the locations with the most underprivileged children include:

Alaska Mississippi New Mexico West Virginia Washington, D.C.,

The states with the least underprivileged children include:

New Jersey Utah Connecticut Virginia Maryland

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

