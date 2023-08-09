Rainy morning greets students as they return to classes in Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students dodged raindrops Wednesday morning as they returned to classes across the Topeka Public Schools.

Rain began falling around 6 a.m. and didn’t let up through the early-morning rush-hour, as students boarded school buses or were dropped off in front of their buildings by parents.

Sgt. Dave Thomas, of the Topeka Public Schools Police Department, encouraged motorists to be extra careful as students are headed back to classrooms.

In particular, Thomas said motorists need to be extra careful of children in crosswalks; parents dropping off children in front of schools; and school speed zones in effect on Topeka streets.

He also asked motorists to exercise patience as students and parents become accustomed to new back-to-school routines.

Thomas said students driving themselves to high school should give themselves extra time to arrive safely, as well as to find parking places and then walk to their buildings.

