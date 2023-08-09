New Stormont Vail Health cardiologist strives to restore patients’ quality of life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Stormont Vail Health cardiologist strives to restore his patients’ quality of life.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Nikhil Mehta, M.D., has joined the cardiology team.

Officials with Stormont Vail Health said Mehta was born in India and grew up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He saw his grandparents struggle with chronic health problems throughout his childhood. This experience shaped his decision to enter the medical field, which he perceived as a way to give back to society. As a cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Mehta’s upbringing and values continuously influence his everyday patient interactions.

“Every time I see a patient, I think about what I would do or offer them if they were my family member,” Mehta said.

Officials said Mehta receives his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences University in India, and discovered his interest in cardiology.

“The complexity of these cases impressed and interested me the most. Dealing with heart rhythm problems that involve millimeters of movement within the heart using catheters can be quite challenging. At the same time, technology has helped ensure these procedures go safely and that patients get the best benefit in alleviating their symptoms and improving their quality of life,” Mehta said.

Shortly after securing his M.B.B.S., Stormont Vail Health officials said Mehta worked in the Research division at the Yale Inherited Cardiovascular Disease Program in New Haven, Connecticut, which encouraged him to engage in clinical research and build a career in clinical cardiology.

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated Mehta comes to Stormont Vail from Saint Luke’s Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Mo., where he completed an M.D. in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. Previously, he finished his M.D. in Clinical Cardiology at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Penn.

Additionally, Stormont Vail Health officials said Mehta’s passion for travel allows him to gain deeper insights into society and supports his individual interactions with patients.

“I want to explore different parts of the world and engage with societies outside my own. When you become a physician, your life is a constant learning opportunity. Learning and interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds is one of the best ways to educate yourself. It gives you a holistic perspective of society at large as well as individual patients.”

Stormont Vail Health officials noted for Mehta, restoring his patients’ quality of life defines success as an electrophysiologist. He looks forward to helping patients understand and overcome heart problems so they can lead an optimal lifestyle.

