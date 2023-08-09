New program at KU aiming to meet demand of rapid growth of NIL

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A program on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has been introduced by the University of Kansas, aiming to meet the demands of its rapid growth in employment.

The university announced Tuesday that its Department of Health, Sport & Exercise Science is introducing a new 12-hour certificate program for students interested in careers or expertise in NIL and for Jayhawk student-athletes who want to be trained on how to manage their own name, image and likeness. The program includes four courses focused on sports management, branding, content creation and more.

“I think there’s nothing more important or changing the landscape of college sports, besides conference realignment, than name, image and likeness,” Dr. Jordan Bass, chair of the Health, Sport & Exercise Science program at KU, said. “Some of our students expressed interest working in that space, so we designed the certificate to try to give them the training and the background to work in that space when they graduate from KU, while also giving our student-athletes at KU the opportunity and a space to learn about NIL from their side, from the athlete’s side.”

Dr. Bass says the response has been positive with current students, alums and other universities who have asked for their cirriculum.

“It’s been almost 100% positive and I think it’s reaffirmed what our idea is of taking the expertise of the faculty that we have on campus and leveraging our student-athletes and our students who want to work in the NIL space here at KU,” Dr. Bass said.

Dr. Bass understands the backlash parts of the public has on NIL and hopes the program can limit misinformation.

“I would hope through our certificate here, with the students that are actually going to work in this space using information that we will give them through this program to better educate themselves but also the general public on what NIL actually is and what it’s about and how it actually operates around the college athletics space,” Dr. Bass said.

