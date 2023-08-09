New K-State RB Ward lands on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward
Kansas State RB Treshaun Ward(Kansas State Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After transferring from Florida State, Treshaun Ward might turn some heads this season.

The award that goes to the nation’s top running back for the third-straight season as Deuce Vaughn was a semifinalist each of the last two years. Other notable candidates for the award are Darren Sproles (2003 finalist) and Daniel Thomas (2009 midseason candidate and 2010 semifinalist.

Ward saw action in 26 games with six starts over parts of four seasons for the Seminoles, racking up 1,241 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries. He has also hauled in 28 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Last year, Ward played in 10 games with six starts as the team’s second-leading rusher with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries en route to All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades.

K-State opens the 2023 campaign against SEMO at home on September 2 in a 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Seidens
Council member, former Deacon arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child’s misconduct
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was...
K-State President announces cancer diagnosis
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run

Latest News

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas with teammate...
Neal, Hishaw Jr. appear on watch list
FILE
Drivers set to roll into Capital City for last NHRA race at Heartland Park
MHS alum Kierra Goos in the circle against Hayden
Kierra Goos talks commitment to South Dakota State
Manhattan alum and South Dakota State commit Kierra Goos
Kierra Goos talks commitment to South Dakota State