New K-State RB Ward lands on Doak Walker Award Watch List

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After transferring from Florida State, Treshaun Ward might turn some heads this season.

The award that goes to the nation’s top running back for the third-straight season as Deuce Vaughn was a semifinalist each of the last two years. Other notable candidates for the award are Darren Sproles (2003 finalist) and Daniel Thomas (2009 midseason candidate and 2010 semifinalist.

Ward saw action in 26 games with six starts over parts of four seasons for the Seminoles, racking up 1,241 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries. He has also hauled in 28 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Last year, Ward played in 10 games with six starts as the team’s second-leading rusher with 649 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries en route to All-ACC Honorable Mention accolades.

K-State opens the 2023 campaign against SEMO at home on September 2 in a 6 p.m.

