New golf car company takes over old Sears Auto Center in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Out with the old, in with the new - a new golf car sales company has taken over the location of the old Sears Auto Center.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, M&M Golf Cars confirmed to 13 NEWS that the former Sears Auto Center on 21st and Westport Dr. is the site of its sixth location.

Paul Cowan, branch manager of M&M said the company specializes in sales, leasing, rentals, service and anything else club car.

The company is based in Mexico, Mo. and Cowan said this is the first location to open in the Capital City.

Cowan noted that trusted customers include the Topeka Zoo, Washburn University, Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You think of all these different places around here that have distribution centers, you have got to have electric power, you cannot have gas running inside those quarter-mile-long buildings,” Cowan said.

Special features include lifted carts, built-in coolers and extravagant seating. Cowan even indicated that Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns a few M&M Golf Cars himself.

Cowan also noted that prices range from used refurbished carts at $6,000 to brand-new ones at $14,500 to $60,000.

M&M hopes to have its Topeka location open to the public around September. A grand opening will be planned in partnership with Topeka Auto Glass. The event will also benefit the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health Care.

