New festival brings taste of India to downtown Topeka

India Mela will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Evergy Plaza.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new festival celebrates the culture of India in the Capital City.

V Heiland and Jaya Challa are helping organize the inaugural India Mela. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. They also shared some of the traditional clothing that will be on display, and offered a sample of a traditional dessert.

India Mela will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Evergy Plaza. Thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, attendees will receive free bottled water, with some limited supplies of coconut water also available.

Attendees can expect to enjoy food, henna, cultural dancing, traditional outfits, and jewelry.

Visit the India Mela page on Facebook for the latest updates and information on the event.

