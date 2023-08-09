New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Seidens
Council member, former Deacon arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child’s misconduct
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was...
K-State President announces cancer diagnosis
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run

Latest News

The woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.
Michigan mom charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
Out with the old, in with the new - a new golf car sales company has taken over the location of...
New golf car company takes over old Sears Auto Center in Capital City
FILE
Boil Water Advisory issued for northern Lyon Co. includes three cities
Joseph Krause
Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say