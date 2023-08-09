Neal, Hishaw Jr. appear on watch list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The tandem of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. behind Jalon Daniels should be something to watch this year once again.

That’s why they’re Doak Walker Award candidates, which is annually presented to the nation’s top running back.

Two of the nation’s best backs 💪@Dev_Neal23 and @DeuceHishaw have been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, given annually to the top RB in college football.



The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

According to Kansas Athletics, Neal is on his second preseason watch list after previously earning a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List alongside teammate Jalon Daniels. A preseason All-Big 12 selection, Neal was the 13th Jayhawk in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season as he finished his sophomore year with 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts.

Neal is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the Big 12 this season, and he has earned preseason All-Big 12 recognition from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season as he totaled 1,273 all-purpose yards, which included 183 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Hishaw had an electric start to the 2022 season and finished the season ranked third on the team in rushing despite playing just five games before suffering an injury. He had at least 50 rushing yards in each of the first four games and averaged 6.0 yards per carry for the season with five rushing touchdowns. Hishaw added 95 yards and a touchdown receiving, including one of the highlight plays of the season as he took a screen pass 73 yards for a score against Duke.

The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

