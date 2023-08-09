Manhattan City Commission approves negotiations to outsource Animal Shelter operations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in Manhattan may be under new operations soon.

The City Commission approved negotiations with Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Inc., of Ottawa, Kansas, for shelter operations and lease of the City facilities. Back in January, the city commissioners directed the administration to explore the possibility of outsourcing operations for the shelter. In June, they approved issuing a request for proposals (RFP) from interested and qualified public, non‐profit entities or private firms to establish a contract for animal shelter operations and lease of the City’s existing facilities.

“The City of Manhattan operates the T Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and we’ve done that for many years early this year we started exploring a process of finding a partner to run that for the city and so we put together a request for proposal and issued that and Prairie Paws Animal Shelter out of Ottawa was a respondent to that request,” said Wyatt Thompson, assistant city manager of Manhattan.

The RFP required proposals to address three core service areas: animal intake, shelter operations, and pet licensing which city officials believe will be met by Prairie Paws.

“We’re hoping to work with this group to enhance all of those services for our residents we think the services we provide at the shelter today are really important and we want to enhance that and elevate that by partnering with this group who can hopefully have access to some more of those resources,” said Thompson.

Thompson thinks this partnership will help with fundraisers and grant opportunities.

“Working through the details of what those services and lease would look like Prairie Paws currently operates the shelter in Ottawa and have done that for several years and so we’ll think they’ll be a good partner to work with us here in Manhattan and so as we negotiate that deal we’ll bring that contract back to the commission here in a month or two to get their concurrence and then if they accept that we’ll work through those transition details,” said Thompson.

City staff will return this fall with a negotiated contract and cost analysis for City Commission approval.

