Leaping Llamas offers 30% discount as it closes its doors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka artisan shop is offering a 30% discount as part of its store closing.

Leaping Llamas’ owner announced on their Facebook page on Aug. 2 that they will be closing the store in early September, calling it the best decision for their family.

“Owning a business in downtown Topeka has been such an honor and I have loved every crazy moment of it. I am so thankful to all family, friends, patrons, patrons who became friends, and the Topeka community as a whole for your full-fledged support of this small business adventure. Hopefully, this is not goodbye, but a see you soon,” the owner said in a Facebook post.

With Jules, the organic shop next door will be closing as well, and they are offering a 30% sale to their customers too.

Both shops have closing sales in the meantime with each store discounted 30 percent off. Leaping Llamas’ owner said that excludes local artists unless otherwise notated.

Leaping Llamas’ new hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

