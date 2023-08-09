KU, K-State among most bet college football win totals

KU, K-State among the most bet college football win total over/unders.
(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS (KCTV) - College football bettors are getting back into the swing of things with just over three weeks until the first games of the 2023 season.

And those bettors are gravitating toward bets on the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats.

New data released by BetMGM revealed belief in the Wildcats and a lack of faith in the Jayhawks.

No college football program has more bets placed on their win total under than KU. Head coach Lance Leipold’s squad’s win total is set at 6 at +100 odds.

Last season, the Jayhawks began the season with five consecutive wins en route to their first bowl game since 2008.

K-State’s win total over of 8, set at -125 odds, is the third-most bet win total over among all Division 1 college football programs. The Wildcats are fresh off a Big 12 Championship win and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

