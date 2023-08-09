Kierra Goos talks commitment to South Dakota State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After coming over her sophomore year from Missouri, Manhattan alum Kierra Goos made the most of her three seasons.

She helped lead MHS to the state tournament for the first time in 20 years and was outstanding in the circle and at the plate. Goos hit .453 with 34 hits, five homeruns. she had an ERA of 2.1 with 204 strikeouts over 112 innings. In total, she pitched over 300 plus innings with 458 punch outs and a career ERA of 2.5. She was also a 6A Sports in Kansas second team selection as well.

Goos committed to South Dakota State back in August of 2022 thanking family, coaches and friends for making the sacrifice of playing at the Division I level.

She told 13 Sports that the Jack Rabbits felt right from the get go and she wanted to use her high school and Aces Fastpitch (travel team) experiences to put them on top, just like Nija Canady did for Stanford.

”Coach (Kristina) McSwenny was there and last year was her first year. They were very successful and went 17-0 in the conference and then we did end up winning the conference tournament and then making the NCAA tournament but that was really a big goal,” Goos said. “She talked about her goals and they aligned with mine and I loved the campus. This next year, I feel like we could do the similar thing to what Nija did helping to put Stanford on the map and I can continue doing that as a pitcher from Kansas with South Dakota State.”

She said what she learned the most was the leadership skill in high school and embracing that underdog role to become one of the best.

“I learned that from an old teammate of mine in Missouri when I was a freshman and she was a senior. How I handled that, I think that will help me headed into this next season. Travel ball really helped me with that as well. We had five pitchers on staff so I always didn’t get my name called in situations where every pitcher wants to be in and I think being able to sit back and be like, ‘yeah my pitcher’s got this’ I think that’s really important and will help me.”

Goos said she will play and hit at South Dakota State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.