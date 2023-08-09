KHP searches for driver responsible for 3-vehicle collision near Kansas City

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a driver that caused a 3-vehicle collision before they sped away and sent two people to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.2 along eastbound I-70 with reports of a hit-and-run collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle - possibly a Pontiac G6 - had been headed east on the interstate in the middle lane. Meanwhile, a 2019 Kia Sorento driven by Shaikeece Whisonant, 30, of Raytown, Mo., had been headed east in the left lane while a 2020 Volvo semi-truck driven by Steven Schaaf, 26, of Willard, Ohio, had been headed east in the right lane.

KHP said the suspect vehicle changed lanes from the middle and hit the back of Whisonant’s Kia. This caused Whisonant to lose control and enter the right lane where the Kia hit Schaaf’s semi.

Law enforcement officials said the collision caused Whisonant’s vehicle to flip over and slide off the road to the left where the Kia hit a barrier wall where it ricocheted and again hit the semi.

KHP noted that the suspect vehicle had sped off before first responders arrived.

Records indicated that Whisonant and her passenger, Tamara Kitchen, 28, were both taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Whisonant was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, Kitchen was.

KHP said Schaaf escaped the crash without injury. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

