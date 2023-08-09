Kansas abortion policy at center of oral arguments heard Tuesday

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW/KCTV) - Attorneys took the stand in a legal battle over Kansas abortion laws.

House Bill 2264 requires abortion providers to inform patients about to be issued the common pill mifepristone that the drug can be reversed if the second pill is not administered. A judge in Johnson County heard oral arguments Tuesday from both sides in Hodes & Nauser v. Kobach. The plaintiffs argue the new policy requires them to inform patients on at least five occasions in different formats which doesn’t align with factual medical research in this area. They’re seeking a temporary injunction on the act.

“Co-opting providers to deliver the states inaccurate messages violates the common law and medical Ethnics duty to disclose factually accurate information,” Dr. Alice Wang, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, explained.

The possibility of reversal doesn’t appear on the FDA fact sheet of the drug and is widely disputed by those in the medical field.

The state fired back with statements about the law falling under another that’s been in effect for decades, dubbed “the Women’s Right to Know Act,” and added its requirements are necessary to give women more time to think about this life decision without any infringements on it.

“If a woman begins an abortion but hasn’t gone through the whole abortion, she is notified that she has the right to seek treatment to save her baby and save her pregnancy if she wants to,” Denise Harle, an outside attorney representing the state, argued.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach reiterated the sentiment that the law already exists in practice in a statement released after Tuesday’s oral arguments. Kobach called the law common sense, and expressed confidence that it would be upheld.

“The Women’s Right to Know Act has been in place for more than 20 years and has been an important part of ensuring informed consent before any abortions are performed. We’re confident that the court will uphold this common-sense statute.”

