K-State Community support Dr. Linton as he recovers from cancer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University President Dr. Richard Linton has been diagnosed with throat and mouth cancer.

Many community members attended a prayer gathering on K-State’s campus this evening.

“Our thoughts, our prayers, our everything about us just really reaching out to the Linton family right now, this is a huge challenge for them but I think it’s important for the people to remember he’s still president of Kansas State University,” said Marshall Stewart, senior vice president of K-State.

Stewart will take the responsibilities over while Linton recovers.

“All of us have to step in when leaders need time to do something different it’s just like before all this happened there were times he had to be gone and I stepped in for things so its no different in that way yeah there are times maybe more than that that’s going to happen the next few weeks but right now it’s just really about making sure the vision and the trajectory that he has said as president of this institution continues,” said Stewart.

An unbelievable amount of support was shown for President Linton and his family.

“I think this is great, communities have a lot to gain by coming together themselves lots of things divide us but the power of prayer I mean it works prayers are answered it also provides a level of encouragement and support for Dr. Linton President Linton and his family,” said Jerry Moran, U.S. Senator.

“I came here in January of this year and it was clear Dr. Linton told me he said you’re going to love this community as he brought me here and I said well I think I will but now I understand it more clearly this community loves this institution and he is the institution’s leader so you see that connection they see him as Kansas State University,” said Stewart.

Stewart mentioned that nothing will change for the University’s focus while Linton is absent.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.