Grandview Plaza Police urge residents to contact officials if kittens found

FILE
FILE(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Grandview Plaza have urged residents to contact officials if unwanted kittens are found in the city.

The Grandview Plaza Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to urge residents to contact law enforcement officials in the area if they come across a litter of kittens.

As the time of year when kittens tend to pop up the most has dawned on the small Kansas town, GPPD said there are litters everywhere. If residents are unable or unwilling to keep kittens found in the area, they have been asked to contact the Department at 785-762-4271.

GPPD noted that a local farm has expressed its willingness to house kittens found in 2023.

