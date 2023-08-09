Good Kids - Lemonade stand benefits shelter animals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka ten year old used her Summer lemonade stand to help animals at Helping Hands Humane Society.

Rylin Leonard, a soon to be 5th grader at Indian Hills Elementary, hosted a lemonade and cookie stand in her neighborhood. Rylin used the money she earned to buy items on the ‘wish list’ for Helping Hands. She purchased things like toys for the animals, and office supplies for the shelter workers.

Rylin’s family says she’s always had a special love for animals. Now that she’s 10, she submitted an application to be a volunteer at HHHS. Shelter workers say they greatly appreciate Rylin’s effort to go above and beyond for the shelter. We salute her as a ‘good kid’.

