Emporia Area Chamber offers association health plan to employers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) to offer businesses access to health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage.

Emporia Area Chamber officials said Chamber Blue of Kansas is an association health plan (AHP) allowing employers to join together to purchase insurance. The larger the pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibility for more plan options and potentially lower costs.

“This great option for all businesses who may be struggling to attract and keep employees. A strong benefits package is one of the top draws in this competitive hiring market,” said Emporia Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna.

Emporia Area Chamber officials said in 2022, chambers of commerce in the state of Kansas worked with their area employers to get them qualified for enrollment that began on Jan. 1, 2023. Those efforts resulted in 257 businesses enrolling in Chamber Blue representing almost 3,000 employees.

Emporia Area Chamber officials indicated Chamber Blue of Kansas offers employers the ability to attract and retain top talent by increasing access and buying power of more than a single business alone. Employers and their most valued asset, their employees, will receive access to:

A dedicated account management team with one-on-one support

More choice in plan options.

Stability of rates with a larger pool of participants.

A uniform rate for the group based on average risk rather than rating each member individually.

Dental, life, disability and ancillary coverage offerings will be available to complete your benefit package.

According to officials with the Emporia Area Chamber, the plan is open to employers with 2 to 50 employees and are current members of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. To be eligible for the 2024 enrollment, the employer must already be enrolled in Chamber Blue or must participate in the census survey that remains open until Aug. 18. You do not have to be a current member to take the survey.

Learn more about how you can help your employees improve their overall health and well-being by contacting Office Manager Vanda Stephens at 620-342-1600.

