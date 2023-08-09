Drivers set to roll into Capital City for last NHRA race at Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers for Elite Motorsports are ready to rumble as they roll into the Capital City for the final installment of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Following a performance in Denver, Elite Motorsports says its Pro Stock team will roll into Heartland Motorsports Park in the Capital City prepared to continue its hot streak at the Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor on Friday, Aug. 11. This is the last NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series at the iconic facility.

Elite Motorsports noted that Troy Coughlin, Jr., leads the team in points as he sits in third thanks to a win in Denver in his JEGS.com White Castle Camaro. He also won the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge as well as the national event in Topeka in 2023.

Meanwhile, Elite Motorsports said 5-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders has been on an upswing as she bagged her second first-place qualifier of the season in Denver. Thanks to a semifinal finish in Denver, she will also join Coughlin in the Mission Foods #3Fast2Tasty challenge during Saturday’s qualifying rounds.

The team also said that Aaron Stanfield, in the Janac Brothers Racing/JC3 ENergy Services/Melling Engine Parts Camparo, and Bob Butner, in the Johnson’s Horespowered Garage Camparo, have both been on the verge of taking home a win this season. Teammate and rookie driver Jerry Tucker is also a contender in his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer Camaro.

Lastly, Elite Motorsports said the Caudra Boys - Fernando Sr., Fernando Jr., Christian and David - will all compete in their Corral Boots Mustangs. The gaggle is ready to showcase improvements made during their off-time.

Meanwhile, Elite said there are only three races left in the regular season making for fierce competition. In the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Patterson-Elite team will show up in full force with Jay Storey, Aydan Patterson, A.J. Patterson, Ryan Montford, Tim Nicholson, Kent Claassen, Allen Firestone, Kyle Firestone and Mike Morehead set to compete.

Competition for the Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor is set to run from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7530 SW Topeka Blvd.

