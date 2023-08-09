Drivers set to roll into Capital City for last NHRA race at Heartland Park

FILE
FILE(Kyle Mathas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers for Elite Motorsports are ready to rumble as they roll into the Capital City for the final installment of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Following a performance in Denver, Elite Motorsports says its Pro Stock team will roll into Heartland Motorsports Park in the Capital City prepared to continue its hot streak at the Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor on Friday, Aug. 11. This is the last NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series at the iconic facility.

Elite Motorsports noted that Troy Coughlin, Jr., leads the team in points as he sits in third thanks to a win in Denver in his JEGS.com White Castle Camaro. He also won the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge as well as the national event in Topeka in 2023.

Meanwhile, Elite Motorsports said 5-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders has been on an upswing as she bagged her second first-place qualifier of the season in Denver. Thanks to a semifinal finish in Denver, she will also join Coughlin in the Mission Foods #3Fast2Tasty challenge during Saturday’s qualifying rounds.

The team also said that Aaron Stanfield, in the Janac Brothers Racing/JC3 ENergy Services/Melling Engine Parts Camparo, and Bob Butner, in the Johnson’s Horespowered Garage Camparo, have both been on the verge of taking home a win this season. Teammate and rookie driver Jerry Tucker is also a contender in his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer Camaro.

Lastly, Elite Motorsports said the Caudra Boys - Fernando Sr., Fernando Jr., Christian and David - will all compete in their Corral Boots Mustangs. The gaggle is ready to showcase improvements made during their off-time.

Meanwhile, Elite said there are only three races left in the regular season making for fierce competition. In the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Patterson-Elite team will show up in full force with Jay Storey, Aydan Patterson, A.J. Patterson, Ryan Montford, Tim Nicholson, Kent Claassen, Allen Firestone, Kyle Firestone and Mike Morehead set to compete.

Competition for the Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor is set to run from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7530 SW Topeka Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Seidens
Council member, Deacon arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child’s misconduct
This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was...
K-State President announces cancer diagnosis
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Michelle Margeson
Community members welcome new leader at helm of Ignite Emporia
FILE
Grandview Plaza Police urge residents to contact officials if kittens found
Students cross S.W. 10th Avenue at Taylor Street as school begins Wednesday morning at Topeka...
Rainy morning greets students as they return to classes in Topeka Public Schools
FILE
$3 million sent to K-State to research impact of climate change on soil