Community members welcome new leader at helm of Ignite Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members will welcome a new leader at the helm of Ignite Emporia as she embarks on the 5-year Ignite Emporia plan.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that it teamed up with Visit Emporia to name Michelle Margeson the Director of Ignite Emporia.

“Michelle comes to us with extensive fundraising experience and has proven she can facilitate community conversations and develop and foster current relationships,” says Chamber President/CEO. “Michelle’s enthusiasm and love for the community is evident, and we are excited to have her as part of our team to build and grow the Emporia area.

The Chamber noted that Magerson will continue to implement a 5-year Ignite Emporia plan and its strategies of workforce development, housing development and revitalization, business retention, community development and marketing and childcare.

“I am eager to join the efforts of Ignite Emporia. I am looking forward to working with our team and the community to create opportunities for workforce development, business retention and growth including quality affordable housing and childcare options for our families,” Margeson said. “My intent would be to help Emporia be the town our children want to raise their children in.”

The Chamber said Magerson will begin her new role on Monday, Aug. 21.

