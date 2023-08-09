Capper Foundation offers advice for planned giving

August is National Make a Will Month. It’s a reminder to think about what you might leave behind, and your final wishes.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Edie Smith, vice president for development and marketing at Topeka’s Capper Foundation, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information on making gifts to your favorite charities part of your long-term planning.

Edie said planned giving can take many forms, whether it’s a set amount, a percentage of an estate, or a gift of what remains after your loved ones are taken care of. She said it’s also a good way to set an example for your children about helping others.

People interested in planning or changing their will may contact an attorney, or a free web site like www.freewill.com.

If you’d like information about giving to Capper Foundation, email esmith@capper.org or call 785-272-4060.

