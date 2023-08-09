Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka offers students safe space before, after school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Back to school time can bring a challenge for parents in making sure their students have a safe place to go in those hours between school ending and the parents getting home from work.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka aim to help. Jen LeClair is their vice president of marketing. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with her daughter Vida to explain all the clubs have to offer.

Vida, who is starting first grade, spent her summer at the BGC program at Logan Elementary. BGC Topeka offers 14 sites during the school year. Jen said, in addition to after school programs, some also offer before school care.

Jen said the goal is to give young people a safe environment in the gap period of work schedules and school schedules. She said the programs include time for students to work on homework, then also lessons in potential areas of interest as well as supervised recreation.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka still has openings available. For information, visit BGCTopeka.org or email info@bgctopeka.org.

