Boil Water Advisory issued for northern Lyon Co. includes three cities

FILE
FILE(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Those in the cities of Allen, Admire and Bushong have been warned to boil their tapwater before ingesting it.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, Aug. 9, that it has issued a boil water advisory for the Lyon Co. Rural Water District 1 public water supply. This district is located north of Road 290 in Lyon Co. and includes the Cities of Allen, Admire and Bushong.

Before ingesting any tap water, KDHE has warned residents to:

  • Boil water for at least one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines and let the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces with immersion for at least one minute in clean water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not usually need to be boiled. Supervise children as necessary to ensure they do not ingest bathwater.

KDHE noted that the advisory took effect on Wednesday and will remain in place until the conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved. Officials issued the advisory following a break in the line which resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in the loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of who issued the boil water advisory, KDHE said it is the only entity able to rescind the order after tests are carried out at a certified lab.

