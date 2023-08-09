Authorities arrest second person in Topeka burglary

Vashawn Fitzpatrick
Vashawn Fitzpatrick(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second person is in custody for a burglary that occurred over the weekend.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department received information about a second person of interest in the burglary investigation of the Crocker’s Car Care.

Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, 35, Topeka.

With the information received, the officers were able to locate the person of interest — 35-year-old Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, of Topeka — in the 5200 BLK of SW 22nd Park.

As a result of the investigation, Fitzpatrick was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle related to that incident, as well as separate theft, firearm, and interference charges.

possession of stolen property, felony; possession of stolen property, firearm; interference with law enforcement officer, county warrant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Attorneys took the stand in a legal battle over House Bill 2264, an abortion policy passed this...
Kansas abortion policy at center of oral arguments heard Tuesday
The governing body approved the $8.1 million needed to cover the acquisition of Hotel Topeka.
Topeka City Council approves over $13 million in bonds for Hotel Topeka deal, city projects
13 News at Six
Security features vandalized at elementary school cause $5K in damage