Authorities arrest second person in Topeka burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second person is in custody for a burglary that occurred over the weekend.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department received information about a second person of interest in the burglary investigation of the Crocker’s Car Care.

Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, 35, Topeka.

With the information received, the officers were able to locate the person of interest — 35-year-old Vashawn M. Fitzpatrick, of Topeka — in the 5200 BLK of SW 22nd Park.

As a result of the investigation, Fitzpatrick was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle related to that incident, as well as separate theft, firearm, and interference charges.

possession of stolen property, felony; possession of stolen property, firearm; interference with law enforcement officer, county warrant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.