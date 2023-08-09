Affidavit reveals new details in KU football player’s arrest for threat

Joseph Krause
Joseph Krause(KU Football)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A threat made through an anonymous message system shut down the University of Kansas football facilities for five hours and led to the arrest of a now-suspended football player.

Those details are contained in the probable cause affidavit for Joseph Krause. Krause, 21, appeared Tuesday in Douglas Co. District Court for a preliminary hearing on one count of aggravated criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption.

According to the affidavit, KU Athletics received several messages July 24, 2023 through its anonymous message system, RealResponse. The messages hinted at self harm and made threats. The affidavit states the final message, received at 2:53 p.m. that day, states, “There is a bomb at the football facilities.”

KU Police Dept. officers evacuated Anderson Football Complex and other football facilities within 20 minutes of receiving the call, the affidavit states. Other agencies assisted in searching the facilities, with an all-clear given around 8 p.m. that night.

According to the affidavit, the threats also mentioned issues with Mass Street Strategies. KU Athletics works with the entity on name-image-likeness deals. The affidavit states authorities spoke with two employees mentioned in the message, along with the CEO of Mass Street Collective. The portion of the affidavit recounting the conversation was redacted from the document released to 13 NEWS.

The affidavit states a KU Public Safety detective and officers from Lawrence Police Dept. contacted Krause at his residence. The portion of the affidavit recounting that conversation also was redacted from the document released to 13 NEWS.

Krause is free on a $10,000 bond. KU football coach Lance Liepold announced in a news conference Aug. 1 that Krause, an offensive lineman, had been suspended from the team.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Seidens
Council member, former Deacon arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child’s misconduct
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice
This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was...
K-State President announces cancer diagnosis
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run

Latest News

Out with the old, in with the new - a new golf car sales company has taken over the location of...
New golf car company takes over old Sears Auto Center in Capital City
FILE
Boil Water Advisory issued for northern Lyon Co. includes three cities
M&M Golf Cars begins to move into its new Topeka location on Aug. 9, 2023.
New golf car company takes over old Sears Auto Center in Capital City
Law enforcement officials have warned of an imminent training presence in Southeast Topeka.
Sheriff's Office warns of training presence in Southeast Topeka