$3 million sent to K-State to research impact of climate change on soil

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3 million of a $6 million award is headed to K-State as a team researches the impact of climate change on soil and how to preserve moisture.

Kansas State University says that Melanie Derby, associate professor in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, has been honored with a National Science Foundation Grant to lead a project that studies methods for preserving soil moisture as much of the nation faces drought and warmer climates.

K-State noted Derby will receive nearly $3 million as part of a $6 million cooperative award to study the potential for microbially active soil amendments to provide a long-term solution for conserving moisture and increasing nutrient availability for climate change-stressed crops.

According to the University, Derby will lead the 4-year interdisciplinary project, “Supporting rural livelihoods in the water-stressed Central High Plains: Microbial innovations for climate-resilient agriculture,” along with teams from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Langston University.

K-State indicated that the study will enjoin engineers, mathematicians, soil and agricultural scientists, social scientists and agricultural economists to create fundamental knowledge that will benefit rural communities and build future research capacity.

The University said Derby’s team will focus on integrating science, engineering and social science to understand microbially active soil amendments, irrigators’ perceptions of them and the impacts of climate change and the drought on humans and the rural economy. The team will also train graduate and undergraduate students to conduct interdisciplinary research of their own.

“In the face of climate change in the Central High Plains, preservation of soil moisture under drought stress is a critical objective for both rainfed and irrigated conditions,” Derby said. “Our team will determine if these microbially active soil amendments can be a long-term part of the solution to the challenges brought about by warmer climates.”

K-State noted that the project is funded through the NSF’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research which is meant to build collaboration between similar jurisdictions with complimentary expertise.

Sethuraman Panchanathan, NSF director, said the award is meant to strengthen community and regional efforts to understand the impacts of climate change and enhance the resilience of communities that have been disproportionately impacted.

“As evident from EPSCoR’s impact, investing in research infrastructure is a powerful catalyst for strengthening our nation’s security and competitiveness and fostering groundbreaking scientific advancements,” Panchanathan said. “By addressing these critical challenges, and engaging with communities impacted by climate change, we have the potential to advance innovation and promote economic stability and recovery in EPSCoR jurisdictions and beyond.”

For more information about the project, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.