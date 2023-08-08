Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference, July 24,...
Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
LIVE: Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
An Alta Vista City Council member has been arrested for allegations of sex crimes and...
City Council member arrested on sex crimes, contributing to child's misconduct
Law enforcement officials in the Capital City are in search of the suspect behind the wheel of...
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run