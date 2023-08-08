Woman charged in connection with Fairway officer’s death makes court appearance

Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday...
Cothran’s bond was set at $1 million, and she was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.(Johnson County Jail)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The woman charged in connection with the death of a Fairway Police Officer said she understood the charges against her.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, made her first appearance in Johnson County Court Tuesday afternoon. Cothran is charged with aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, reckless fleeing of law enforcement, felony theft and reckless driving.

The Johnson County District Attorney has not charged Cothran with the death of Ofc. Jonah Oswald at this time.

READ MORE: Local agencies offer condolences after Fairway police officer dies of shooting injuries

During the hearing, a judge appointed an attorney to represent her. She is being held on $1 million bond.

Cothran and 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, are accused of stealing a car from a convenience store in Lenexa on Sunday morning.

Investigators said Cothran and Marshall drove to another convenience store, this time in Mission, and ran inside the store. Officers from multiple agencies responded to help Lenexa police arrest the suspects.

READ MORE: Fundraiser established for family of fallen Fairway police officer

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers, Oswald was struck. Oswald, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Marshall also died in the incident Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

FILE
New tournament PickleCon to grace Kansas City in 2024
FILE
Sheriff warns of heightened Social Security, Medicare scam calls
FILE
Shootout with deputies in Western Kansas ends with suspect dead
FILE
While access to pre-K in Kansas might be easy, report finds quality lacks