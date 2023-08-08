While access to pre-K in Kansas might be easy, report finds quality lacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that while Kansas is one of the most accessible states for preschool, it is also one of the poorest-quality systems.

With back-to-school just around the corner and only 11 states currently offering universal preschool education, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.

To find which early education systems are better than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 key metrics. Data sets ranged from the share of school districts that offer pre-K programs to the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled.

Kansas ranked 30th overall with a total score of 49.69. The Sunflower State ranked 3rd for access, 50th for quality and 40th for resources and economic support.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ranked best in the region as it came in 2nd overall with a total score of 72.25. It ranked 7th for access, 4th for quality and 22nd for resources and economic support.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 14th overall with a total score of 56.81. It ranked 8th for access, 39th for quality and 12th for resources and economic support. The state also tied with Alaska, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New York for the lowest monthly childcare co-payment fees as a percentage of family income.

Colorado ranked 41st overall with a total score of 42.52. It ranked 45th for access, 24th for quality and 23rd for economic support.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 48th overall with a total score of 34.77. It ranked 38th for access, 48th for quality and 37th for economic support.

The report found that the locations with the best preschool systems include:

Arkansas Nebraska Maryland New Jersey Washington, D.C.,

The states with the worst preschool systems include:

Indiana Minnesota Massachusetts Missouri New Hampshire

