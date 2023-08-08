Wamego street project to affect drivers, closures planned 6 months at a time

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A major street project is set to affect those in the city of Wamego with closures planned to last at least 6 months per phase.

The City of Wamego says that the first phase of its major street project is set to begin on Aug. 21 with the closure of Vine St. between 4th and 6th St.

Officials noted that while the closure is set for a Monday, construction is not actually set to begin until that Wednesday.

Crews said affected residents should begin to park in the alley before Aug. 21. Alleyway parking should be expected for about 6 months for each affected property.

The entirety of the project is set to encompass Walnut, Spruce, Chestnut and Vine St. between 4th and 8th St. as well as the side streets in between.

This is the first of 8 phases with each expected to be completed within 6 months. Phase 2 is set to begin in October and will affect those located along Chestnut from 4th to 6th St.

Officials noted that each phase after phase 2 will be decided once the project is underway. The huge undertaking will include the replacement of all streets, curbs, storm drains, sidewalks, waterlines and sewer lines.

Crews indicated that Bayer Construction and Olsson have been named as the contractors on the project.

