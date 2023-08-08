Wamego street project to affect drivers, closures planned 6 months at a time

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A major street project is set to affect those in the city of Wamego with closures planned to last at least 6 months per phase.

The City of Wamego says that the first phase of its major street project is set to begin on Aug. 21 with the closure of Vine St. between 4th and 6th St.

Officials noted that while the closure is set for a Monday, construction is not actually set to begin until that Wednesday.

Crews said affected residents should begin to park in the alley before Aug. 21. Alleyway parking should be expected for about 6 months for each affected property.

The entirety of the project is set to encompass Walnut, Spruce, Chestnut and Vine St. between 4th and 8th St. as well as the side streets in between.

This is the first of 8 phases with each expected to be completed within 6 months. Phase 2 is set to begin in October and will affect those located along Chestnut from 4th to 6th St.

Officials noted that each phase after phase 2 will be decided once the project is underway. The huge undertaking will include the replacement of all streets, curbs, storm drains, sidewalks, waterlines and sewer lines.

Crews indicated that Bayer Construction and Olsson have been named as the contractors on the project.

For updates about the street project, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

FILE
Security features vandalized at elementary school cause $5K in damage
FILE
Worlds of Fun assures guests rides are safe as parkgoers complain of stoppages
FILE
Drivers urged to use caution on Highway 63 through St. Marys
Kate Brubacher is sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas at an investiture...
Kansas welcomes first woman U.S. Attorney in state history