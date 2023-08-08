U.S. Attorney’s Office holds investiture ceremony for recently appointed Brubacher

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Attorney Kate Brubacher is the first female to hold the position in Kansas.

Brubacher was officially sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney back in March by United States District Judge Julie Robinson.

But the Department of Justice says Friday’s investiture ceremony is a more formal event involving judges, law enforcement, and community members. Seven former U.S. Attorneys gathered to celebrate the District and mark the historic event with a photo.

“Along with expressing my gratitude for the honor of this role,” Brubacher said, “I want to assure the People of the District and this Court that fairness, equality, and impartiality are the guiding principles of the USAO in Kansas.”

Brubacher also thanked partners and the community for joining the USAO as they “protect the public in their safety and rights, and uphold the rule of law.”

