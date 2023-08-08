Tuesday forecast: Seasonal today, storms overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern through Wednesday morning is the heat today with storms after midnight. While the heat isn’t expected to be intense, make sure you’re staying safe and hydrating if you do plan on being outside for an extended period of time, it will be the warmest since Saturday.

Taking Action:

With storms moving in overnight, storms could linger into Wednesday. Right now the highest probability of storms will occur in the morning with most spots dry in the afternoon but there is some uncertainty. IF storms and especially clouds clear out quickly in the morning there could be enough destabilization for afternoon redevelopment however if storms and at least clouds linger longer in the morning, this would likely mean once the rain is out of the area it will remain dry the rest of the day without any redevelopment.

With the combination of heat and humidity monitoring the potential for dangerous heat Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will not be an all day washout but there does remain differences in the models on specific details such as timing and how widespread the rain will be. Just start considering a Plan B for indoor activities but don’t cancel anything just yet.



The humidity has been tolerable since the cold front Saturday night with today’s humidity remaining in check. That changes beginning tomorrow with a more noticeable increase in humidity although may not be as noticeable due to a brief cool down. You will notice it by the end of the week with the probability of heat indices for many spots to be near if not in the triple digits especially on Friday and Saturday.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly after 2am. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Wind will be light to calm unless a strong storm increases winds to possible severe criteria.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms in the morning, still may have hit and miss showers/storms in the afternoon but uncertainty exists on that part of the forecast. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Any rain winds down for most spots to be dry for much of Wednesday night through Friday before storms return as early as Friday afternoon. This is the timeframe heat and humidity become more intense and will likely remain high on Saturday as well before storms return Saturday night and could linger at times into Sunday.

There does remain uncertainty on temperatures next week especially Wednesday and Thursday with one long range model indicating triple digit heat while the other model is much cooler and highs only in the 80s.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly in the morning, low chance for redevelopment in the afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

