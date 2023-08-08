Topeka, Shawnee Co. Police Athletic League ready to kick off new season of fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area law enforcement and local volunteers are helping kids get active and have a good time through the Police Athletic League.

They’re ready to kick off a new season of flag football. PAL chairman Marcus Miller, vice chair and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian, and board member and Topeka Police Sgt. Bill Lister visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about PAL and the benefits it has.

PAL’s flag football league is open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Games are held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka’s Adams Club location.

Sign-up deadline is Sept. 2, with games beginning Sept. 9. Cost to participate is $25. Boys & Girls Clubs members get a discounted rate of $15.

For information or to register, visit paltopeka.org.

