Topeka, Shawnee Co. Police Athletic League ready to kick off new season of fun

PAL’s flag football league is open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade, with games beginning Sept. 9.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-area law enforcement and local volunteers are helping kids get active and have a good time through the Police Athletic League.

They’re ready to kick off a new season of flag football. PAL chairman Marcus Miller, vice chair and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Abigail Christian, and board member and Topeka Police Sgt. Bill Lister visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about PAL and the benefits it has.

PAL’s flag football league is open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Games are held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka’s Adams Club location.

Sign-up deadline is Sept. 2, with games beginning Sept. 9. Cost to participate is $25. Boys & Girls Clubs members get a discounted rate of $15.

For information or to register, visit paltopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Storms arrive early Wednesday morning
Storms likely early Wednesday morning
Lonnie Walker, Jr. with BCBS Kansas and Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO talk about their partnership...
NOTO, BCBS partner for summer concert series
Lonnie Walker, Jr. with BCBS Kansas and Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO talk about their partnership...
NOTO, BCBS partner for summer concert series
Live at Five
Live at Five
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach shared his opinion on the Women’s Right to Know Act.
AG Kobach comments on Women’s Right to Know Act