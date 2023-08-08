Topeka City Council approves over $13 million in bonds for Hotel Topeka deal, city projects
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council approved bonds worth several million dollars Tuesday night.
The governing body approved the $8.1 million needed to cover the acquisition of Hotel Topeka. That is only temporarily funded, however, with a source of funding to be determined once the city decides on how to proceed with the hotel.
Another $5.5 million was earmarked for the city’s at-large projects including street, building and three special assessment projects. Those will be funded through property taxes.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.