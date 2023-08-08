Spencer Museum commissions new piece honoring Black authors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new piece celebrating Black authors will grace the walls of the Spencer Museum at KU during the fall of 2023.

The University of Kansas says that the Spencer Museum of Art has commissioned artist Fahamu Pecou to create “Parable of the Sower: Oya’s Dream” as the Ku Common Work of Art for the upcoming academic school year. The piece is Pacou’s response to the KU Common Book, “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler.

KU noted that the piece shows a pregnant Black woman reclining with a copy of the novel held over her face and a portrayal of the “orisha,” god or goddess, Oya balancing on her hip. The protagonist in the story’s name is Lauren Oya Olamina.

“Oya, the orisha of change and transformation, serves as a powerful symbol in Ifá cosmology,” Pecou explained. “Through the character of Lauren, we witness the importance of mentally, spiritually and physically preparing for the storms of life. Oya teaches us that change is not something to be feared, but rather a catalyst for growth and evolution.”

Officials indicated that the painting is part of Pecou’s “Trapademia: Lit” series, which juxtaposes Black bodies with famous literary works by Black authors. This piece will be featured in the Spencer’s fall exhibition “Black Writing,” which delves into the power, politics and complexity of language in contemporary Black culture.

KU noted that the exhibition has been made possible through a partnership with the History of Black Writing, a research center at the university that focuses on the recovery and preservation of texts by Black writers.

The university said the piece will be on view at the Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi St., from Aug. 19 through Jan. 7. Pecou will also speak about her piece at the museum at 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.

