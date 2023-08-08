Shootout with deputies in Western Kansas ends with suspect dead

RANSOM, Kan. (WIBW) - One suspect is dead after a shootout with law enforcement officials in Western Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Tuesday, Aug. 8, its Crime Response Team was called to help investigate an officer-involved shooting in Ransom.

KBI noted that the shooting between a male suspect and the Ness Co. Sheriff’s Office was reported just before 10 a.m. near Vermont Ave. and 3rd St.

Officials indicated that no law enforcement officials were injured in the incident, however, the suspect was shot and has since died from his injuries.

More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

