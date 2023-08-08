Sheriff warns of heightened Social Security, Medicare scam calls

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff has warned residents of a heightened number of Social Security and Medicare scam calls.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that he has received an alarming number of resident reports of a scammer who represents themselves as an employee with the Social Security Office. The scammer calls to gain access to personal information about social security payments.

Reports indicate that the scammers are actual individuals - not robocalls - who request information. All have been reported to bear thick foreign accents and threaten to discontinue benefits unless information is provided.

Sheriff Merchant said similar calls have been made by a scammer who represents themself as a Medicare representative who also seeks personal information. This scammer also has a heavy foreign accent and threatens to discontinue benefits.

Merchant noted that several residents have also reported the caller IDs even show “Social Security,” while others report the caller ID shows cities like Strausburg, Osage City, Austin and more.

“With this day and age, scammers can make any number, name or address appear on your caller IDs,” the Sheriff said. “Never rely on your caller ID to identify the caller.”

The Sheriff also indicated that Medicare, Social Security or any other agency will never contact beneficiaries over the phone to gather personal information. He has asked anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately. As long as the scammers have a victim on the phone, the higher chance they have at gathering personal information.

If anyone thinks they have been made a victim of a scam, they should notify their local law enforcement agency immediately.

