Security features vandalized at elementary school cause $5K in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy damage to gates and security doors causing $5,000 in damage at a Manhattan elementary school have officials on the hunt for the responsible party.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, law enforcement officials were called to Bergman Elementary School in the 3400 block of Lombard Dr. with reports of criminal damage.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect had damaged two fence gate doors as well as two metal security doors at the elementary school.

Officials noted that the vandalism cost the school about $5,000.

RCPD has not indicated whether this incident is related to the recent vandalism at Manhattan High School or not.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

