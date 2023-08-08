Salute Our Heroes: Connecting homeless pets to their forever homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lori Eigenman was looking to stay busy after retirement.

“When I retired, I decided I needed something useful to do and tried out a couple of different things and ended up coming over here, meeting folks, meeting some of the dogs, and just learned what a wonderful agency this is. And fell in love immediately, of course, with some of the dogs,” she said.

Dedicating her time to animals at Helping Hands Humane Society, helped her understand what dogs really need before finding a new family.

“They need to be socialized with other people. They need the time outside, the dogs do come in with a variety of stories and, you know, some of their stories are, are ordinary. Some of them are, are not so ordinary. They need extra socialization or they need extra just human interaction to help them understand that this is a safe place, you’re gonna be taken care of, you can come out of your shell and learn to be a dog and play,” she explained.

Eigenman says her favorite role is telling families what a catch adoptable pets are.

“Talking to the community when they’re looking for a dog and kind of sharing what I know about each dog so that they kind of learn their quirks, the things that that dog likes to do and knows how to do. Finding that match between the human and the dog and seeing them get adopted is just so heartwarming”.

“When some of my favorite dogs go home, because it is incredible to watch them do their little freedom, walk out the front door and hop in somebody’s car and you know, the dogs know, they know they’re leaving and, uh, it’s, I don’t know, it’s just incredibly heartwarming to see that happen”

During her two years with the organization, she has been involved in several fundraisers to raise money for pets, and connect with the community to see who was the “Pur”Fect fit.

“I’ve helped with paws in the park, tails on trails, just taking dogs to little, like, we’ve taken dogs like to golf tournaments saturday. Some of that is just taking a dog to an event where they’re requested. Doesn’t always mean they get adopted that day, but it’s just more, you can talk about the shelter, you can talk about volunteering, you can talk about how many dogs we have. So even if that particular dog isn’t the one that gets adopted that day, you’re kind of putting that message out to all the people that come and pet the dog and wanna, you know, hear about the, the shelter”

She does not get paid in dollars, but she gets paid in licks of love.

“The animals are, you know, they’re just grateful and the animals just love people. So just spending time with them, you can just see how much they appreciate the, the love and attention and, and everything you can give to them. "

