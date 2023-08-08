Riley Co. residents to receive property tax notices as public hearing set

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Riley Co. will soon receive estimated property tax notices that also double as a public hearing notice.

Officials with Riley County say that on Aug. 9, the County Clerk’s Office will start to mail notices to property owners that include 2023 Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes and public hearing information. The notice is not a tax bill. No response to the notice is needed, it is only meant to help residents plan.

According to officials, the 2023 Revenue Neutral Rate Public Hearing for the county will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Riley Co. Commission Chambers, 115 N. 4th St., in Manhattan.

State statutes require all authorities who tax individuals to host a public hearing and send a notification to property owners if proposed budgets will go over the RNR. Revenue neutral is when an entity budgets the same amount of property tax revenue - in dollars - for the upcoming budget year as they did for the current. Example:

A taxing entity uses $1 million in property tax revenue in 2023, being revenue neutral means the entity plans to only use $1 million in 2024 as well.

Officials noted that if an entity plans to use more property tax revenue in the next budget year compared to the current, - even $1 - they would exceed revenue neutral and would be required to host a public hearing.

State law also authorizes local governments to levy property taxes. In addition to cities, townships and counties, officials said taxing entities include special districts like schools, hospitals, fire departments, cemeteries, watersheds and libraries. Each entity that budgets to use tax revenue in any amount greater than the 2023 budget is required by law to host a public hearing.

