Report finds Kansas to have high student debt, more work opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while Kansans may owe the most in student debt in the region, the state also has quite a few opportunities to alleviate that debt.

With the average student loan debt reaching $37,000 per borrower, personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2023′s States with the Most and Least Student Debt.

To find which states are the friendliest toward debtors, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 12 key metrics. Data sets ranged from average student debt to unemployment rate among populations aged 25 to 24 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

The report ranked Kansas most indebted in the region as it came in 17th overall with a total score of 49.01. The Sunflower State ranked 16th for student-loan indebtedness and 14th for grant and student work opportunities.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 24th overall with a total score of 45.74. The state ranked 30th for student-loan indebtedness and 7th for grant and student work opportunities.

Missouri ranked 29th overall with a total score of 44.84. It ranked 22nd for student-loan indebtedness and 42nd for grant and student work opportunities.

Nebraska came in closely behind at 30th overall with a total score of 44.02. It ranked 31st for student-loan indebtedness and 21st for grant and student work opportunities.

Lastly, Colorado ranked 44th overall with a total score of 31.81. It ranked 43rd for student-loan indebtedness and 38th for grant and student work opportunities. It also tied Alabama, Idaho, Vermont and North Dakota for the lowest unemployment rate for people aged 25-34.

The report found the states with the most student debt include:

Pennsylvania Delaware Mississippi West Virginia South Dakota

The report also found the states with the least student debt include:

Utah Hawaii New Mexico Wyoming California

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

