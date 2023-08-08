NOTO, BCBS partner for summer concert series

The next installment of the NOTO Summer Concert Series features Project 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Redbud Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District continues to heat up summer with its Summer Concert Series.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO and Lonnie Walker, Jr. with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their partnership in presenting the series.

Ogle said NOTO wanted to bring a fresh set of free, live entertainment to the district. She said the series is especially fun because they’re able to pair established regional acts, with youth performers opening for them. She said it gives the young people a chance to be part of a professional show, giving them a true learning experience.

Walker said BCBS is happy to sponsor the series as a way to give back to the community and give families a free activity to enjoy together.

The next installment of the NOTO Summer Concert Series features Project 11. The free concert is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Redbud Park.

