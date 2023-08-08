New tournament PickleCon to grace Kansas City in 2024

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A new tournament and event to celebrate the popular sport of pickleball will grace Kansas City in 2024.

Officials with Triple Crown Sports announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that arenas have formalized plans for the inaugural celebration of pickleball with PickleCon 2024 slated to grace the Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W. 13th St., Kansas City, Mo., next year.

The event, to be held Aug. 8-11, 2024, will feature more than 60 vendors and more than 100 pickleball courts, however, Triple Crown Sports said that only scratches the surface of what the high-impact setting will provide.

“We have developed a great relationship with Kansas City through our volleyball NIT event and are excited to build on that by bringing PickleCon to the area,” said PickleCon director Alyssa Morrison.  “Kansas City is centrally located, provides diverse attractions for tourists, and has embraced the pickleball community already.  The city will be a perfect setting for all pickleball enthusiasts to experience this unique event together.”

Officials noted that PickleCon is an all-inclusive, all-encompassing event to experience pickleball that has been designed to intrigue Kansans new to the sport as well as everyday amateur players and tournament-seasoned competitors.

Triple Crown indicated it will dig into what drives the passion for the sport with tournament play, camps and clinics, wheelchair and adaptive play, pro interactions, open play, panel discussions, breakout educational sessions and a variety of community-based activities, charity events and networking opportunities.

“Our collaboration with Triple Crown Sports has been a mutual benefit since day one,” said Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission. “It’s also clear that KC is passionate about pickleball. We’re privileged to be working with a trusted partner on this entirely unique event as Visit KC and the City of Kansas City prepare to welcome fans from across the country.”

For more information about the event, click HERE.

