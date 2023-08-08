New technology aims to advance crisis response efforts by schools, first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake schools were working on enhancing their own safety measures when it realized an opportunity to partner with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office to benefit everyone involved in a crisis situation.

After the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas last year, USD 372 superintendent Brad Womack says he knew it was time to re-evaluate the districts crisis response plans.

He needed something that would quickly alert first responders without impeding teachers trying to get their students to safety.

“We just didn’t have the system, really to do that,” says Womack. “And so we were looking for ways to get as quick a response as possible by as many first responders as possible.”

Womack found Centegix, a crisis alert system that uses a schools floor plan combined with precises GPS tracking to notify law enforcement exactly of the users exact location on the campus.

“If these buttons get pushed because of a true crisis situation there’s no need to call 911,” he says. “They’ve already got everything going to headed our direction.”

At the same time Womack was exploring Centegix, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was experimenting with its own ways to increase safety in schools.

Fusus is a real-time intelligence system that gives the Sheriff’s Office access to a school’s cameras.

“Something happens like a school shooting, a person there at the school calls 911,” says Juston Drake, business and technology coordinator for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re immediately able to pull up those cameras and be able to see live exactly what’s going on there so that we can let first responders know exactly what the situation is.”

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says getting as much information as possible before responding to a call is crucial for first responders to do their job safely and effectively.

“If there is an active shooter volatile incident there are criminal Intel people here can give real time information,” says Hill. “How many assailants, where they’re at, what they’re armed with.”

Moreover, he says sending officers into an unfolding crisis blindly can decrease an officers chances of surviving the encounter.

He noted instances like SWATTING calls, which have grown in frequency, as an example of a situation that could be resolved using Fusus technology without putting anyone in harm’s way.

Additional schools in Shawnee County are expected to partner with the SNCO Sheriff’s Office to use Fusus.

