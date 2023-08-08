New Neurohospitalist joins team at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Neurohospitalist will join the team at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.

Stormont Vail Health officials announced that Ahmed Khalafalla, M.D., has joined the inpatient Neurohospitalist team at the Topeka Campus Hospital located at 1500 SW 10th Ave.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Khalafalla was born in Egypt and grew up in a family of physicians. As a child, he saw their impact on the community and recalled how rewarding it was for them. This upbringing led to his decision to enter medicine, while his keen interest in problem-solving led him to specialize in neurology.

“I chose neurology because it’s very challenging,” Dr. Khalafalla said. “When I approach a patient with a neurological condition, it’s like a puzzle that requires me to dig deeper to discover what’s wrong. We mainly deal with patients who have dementia, memory problems, or who are comatose. These situations can limit my available information, like previous history or exams.”

Stormont Vail Health officials said Khalafalla moved to the United Arab Emirates and obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah. In 2018, he moved to the U.S. to complete his adult clinical neurology residency at the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute in Houston, Texas. This experience played a formative role in Khalafalla’s approach to medicine.

“Surprisingly, the most exciting part of my training wasn’t the medical aspect,” Dr. Khalafalla said. “It was mainly talking to family, teaching the patients, and educating their caregivers and family members about the condition and how they can cope with it at home. Neurology mainly deals with patients with cognitive challenges or mobility issues. As a result, they depend on their caregivers or family members to complete typical day-to-day activities. So I’m very inspired by caregivers and the amount of support that they do for their loved ones.”

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated as an internal neurohospitalist with Stormont Vail, Khalafalla’s perspective and empathy will significantly elevate patients’ experience during some of their most trying moments.

“I want patients and their families to know that I’m going to provide not only the best medical management but also sympathy, support, and knowledge about what’s going on with their loved ones.”

Stormont Vail Health officials noted for Khalafalla, patient satisfaction defines success as a neurohospitalist. He looks forward to helping patients manage their conditions in the hospital and streamlining their transition to care at home.

