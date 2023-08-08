New Hospital Nocturnist joins Stormont Vail Health in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Hospital Nocturnist has joined Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan.

Stormont Vail Health officials announced Dr. Hossam Abed as the hospital’s newest Nocturnist. As a Nocturnist specializing in internal medicine, Abed provides overnight care in the Topeka Campus Hospital located at 1500 SW 10th Ave.

Stormont Vail Health officials said Abed was born and raised in Jordan where he pursued his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Mu’tah University Medical School. At Hamad Medical Corporation, a clinical affiliate of Weill Cornell-Q Medical College in Qatar, he completed his internal medicine residency and received his certification through the Arab Board of Medicine.

“I spent most of my life in medicine. I graduated from the university in 2013 and have done internal medicine since then. I really like it; I like helping people, seeing a variety of different cases and diagnoses and getting to help those people.”

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated Abed moved to the U.S. to continue his education and career path. He attended St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, where he completed his postgraduate training through the Internal Medicine Residency Program at New York Medical College. While there, Abed was elected as a Chief Resident. He is certified by both the Arab and American Boards of Internal Medicine, the American College of Physicians and the Jordanian Medical Association.

As a nocturnal hospitalist, Abed’s desire to help others keeps him focused on patient-centered care. It also helps him stay mindful of the importance of teamwork and collaboration across the healthcare system.

“Every patient is unique. I listen a lot to their complaints and have a holistic approach. But treating patients as a whole means knowing how to work with the rest of the team,” Abed said. “There are typically several specialists to consult, and helping the patient requires us to work together efficiently and collaboratively. I work with everyone as a team so we can take care of our patients the best we can.”

Abed enjoys traveling, exploring different cultures and meeting new people. This interest motivated him to move to Kansas with his family to explore a slower change of pace and enjoy new experiences living in a different part of the country.

