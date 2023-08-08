Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop leads to Topeka man’s arrest

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Meth found in a vehicle along Highway 75 during an early-morning traffic stop in Osage Co. led to the arrest of one Topeka man.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle along Highway 75 near mile marker 142 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Officials said a passenger in the car, Frederick L. Sanders, 51, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

As of 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sanders remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.