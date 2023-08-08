Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run

Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in the Capital City are in search of the suspect behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian and fled in South Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, emergency crews were called to the Summer Breeze Apartments at 2920 SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they learned a pedestrian had been walking in the area and was hit by a vehicle that had left the scene before TPD arrived.

TPD noted that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

