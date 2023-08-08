KU women’s basketball adds three players for 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After losing a couple of players to the transfer portal this past season, head coach Brandon Schneider fills some of spots.

“We are excited to be able add depth, length, and athleticism to our roster late in the summer. All three players have different skills sets but will add great value to our team.” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said.

Ryan Cobbins, Paris Gaines and Skyler Gill all join the team for the 2023 season.

Cobbins comes in a fifth year senior and transfer from Alabama and is a Kansas City, Kansas native. She appeared in 29 games, averaging 13.6 minutes per game, shot 87.5 percent from the free throw line and shot 31 percent from three point range. She started her career at North Dakota State and was coached by current KU assistant Morgan Paige her first two seasons there.

Gaines is an incoming freshman from Orlando, Florida. The 6′3 Center averaged 5.7 blocks per game her senior season and averaged 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game over her final two seasons at the prep level.

And, Gill comes in as a junior and transfer from North Alabama and a Wichita native. Gill was a back-to-back ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023) and All-ASUN Second Team selection…Named the ASUN Freshman of the Year in 2022, which also included a spot on the ASUN All-Freshman Team. Started in 52-of-53 games played at UNA, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has totaled 161 blocked shots in 53 games for an average of 3.0 per game.

